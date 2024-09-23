Killing of fishermen in sea stopped after Modi government assumed office: Union Minister L Murugan

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan said that after Narendra Modi assumed office, reports of fishermen being killed in Palk Bay -- a water body between the coasts of India and Sri Lanka -- have stopped.

The Union Minister while interacting with media persons at Tirunelveli on Sunday said that whenever any incident of fishermen being arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy comes out, the Ministry of External Affairs acts immediately and ensure that fishermen are brought back with immediate effect.

Murugan said that when the UPA was in power, fishermen from Tamil Nadu were shot dead for poaching. He said that this was not the scene at present and added that fishermen shall be protected and that the Modi government was fully aware of the livelihood issues.

He also said that fishermen were being encouraged to take up alternatives such as deep-sea fishing. Murugan further said that fishermen need to contribute only 10 per cent and that the rest comes in the way of subsidies and loans. Deep sea fishing not only helps fishers earn more revenue, but it is also safe and secure, the Union Minister said. He also said that the value addition of fishing produce is being taught to the fishermen.

Murugan said that already, many fishermen in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari had opted for a change.

The Minister said that the Palk Bay fishermen are being given gadgets, which would alert them and help avoid charges levelled by the Sri Lankan Navy that the fishermen had crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

Murugan said that the Union government has been taking proactive measures which would solve the problem in a permanent manner. He said the Tamil Nadu BJP unit has a target of enrolling 1 crore new members into the party fold before October 15, 2024.

The Union Minister also said that in Tamil Nadu, the BJP has improved its poll percentage.

Murugan mentioned that the occupants of the Scheduled Caste (SC) hostels have been undergoing terrible experiences and said that if the Minister concerned or the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had visited any SC hostel, their condition would not be pathetic.

The Union Minister said, “First let the DMK government give some respect to the SCs and then attack the BJP of being anti-SC.” (IANS)

