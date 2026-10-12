Kiren Rijiju Shares Kejriwal’s 2015 Video Amid Electoral Roll Revision Debate

NEW DELHI: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday shared a 2015 video of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, in which the latter is seen demanding an intensive revision of electoral rolls over alleged large-scale irregularities and bogus or duplicate entries in Delhi's voter lists. The video has added to the ongoing political confrontation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using past statements by Opposition leaders to counter allegations of irregularities in the ongoing exercise. Sharing the old video on X, Rijiju took a swipe at Kejriwal and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that the former Delhi Chief Minister's earlier demand for a thorough revision of voter lists contradicted the Opposition's current position on the process. (IANS)

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