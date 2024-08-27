Kolkata: CBI Seeks AIIMS Expertise in Kolkata Doctor Rape and Murder Case

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation is now considering taking expert opinion from the AIIMS in Delhi to strengthen the probe into the brutal rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The agency is anxious to rule out the possibility of multiple persons involved in the crime and wants to build a water-tight case against the lone accused, Sanjay Roy. The DNA reports and forensic reports, along with the review of AIIMS, will be important in establishing whether he was the only one who undertook the heinous act.

The incident occurred on August 9 when the victim, a doctor on a 36-hour duty, was found brutally murdered inside the seminar hall of the hospital. According to police, the body had multiple injuries and testified to the clue of a violent attack.

After an in-depth investigation, police arrested one civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, on August 10. CCTV footage captured him entering the seminar hall at 4:03 AM on the day of the crime.

Roy has reportedly first confessed to committing the crime during interrogation. Later, he took back his statement in the local court and pleaded not guilty. The police had traced "recent injuries" on his body, indicating that Roy looks to have been involved in a physical fight.

Besides Roy, the other names, sent for polygraph tests by the agency, include the former principal of the medical college, four doctors on duty with the victim, and another civic volunteer.

Sending the case for expert opinion at AIIMS reflects the gravity of the crime and how intricate details have to be scrutinized. The AIIMS review could, if carried out well, demystify the truth in the crime and help in building a stronger prosecution case against the accused.