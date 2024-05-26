Kolkata: Cyclone Remal Approaches Bangladesh and West Bengal, Kolkata Airport Halts Operations

KOLKATA: Severe Cyclonic Storm "Remal" currently positioned over North Bay of Bengal continues to move northwards at speed of 7 kmph. As of 0830 hours IST on May 26 2024. Cyclone was centered near latitude 19.8°N and longitude 89.3°E. Approximately 260 km south-southwest of Khepupara, Bangladesh. 310 km south of Mongla Bangladesh. 240 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands, West Bengal. Most importantly 280 km south-southeast of Canning West Bengal. Cyclone is exhibiting maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph. With gusts reaching up to 110 kmph near center.
Meteorological forecasts indicate Cyclone Remal is likely to intensify further. Continue moving northwards it is expected to make landfall between Sagar Island, West Bengal and Khepupara Bangladesh. Near southwest of Mongla, Bangladesh by midnight on May 26. Cyclone is predicted to strike as Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speeds ranging from 110-120 kmph, gusting up to 135 kmph posing significant threat to coastal regions.
In anticipation of cyclone's impact, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International airport authorities have announced suspension of flight operations for 21-hour period. This begins at noon on Sunday. May 26. This precautionary measure aims to ensure passenger safety. It also aims to minimize potential damage to airport infrastructure. The suspension affects total of 394 flights, covering both international and domestic routes. This disruption includes arrivals and departures. It is expected to significantly impact travel plans for numerous passengers.
An Airports Authority of India spokesperson confirmed suspension to media. Emphasizing that decision was made in interest of safety due to potential severity of Cyclone Remal. The AAI is closely monitoring situation coordinating with meteorological departments to assess further developments.
Authorities in affected regions including West Bengal and Bangladesh are on high alert. Preparations underway aim to mitigate cyclone's impact. These include evacuations and deployment of emergency services. Fishermen advised to return to shore and residents in vulnerable coastal areas were urged to take necessary precautions.
As Cyclone Remal approaches focus remains on safeguarding lives and minimizing disruption. Situation is evolving. Further updates will be provided. As more information becomes available. Passengers advised to stay in touch with airlines— also airport authorities for latest information on flight schedules and travel advisories.
