Kolkata: Cyclone Remal Approaches Bangladesh and West Bengal, Kolkata Airport Halts Operations

In anticipation of cyclone's impact, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International airport authorities have announced suspension of flight operations for 21-hour period. This begins at noon on Sunday. May 26. This precautionary measure aims to ensure passenger safety. It also aims to minimize potential damage to airport infrastructure. The suspension affects total of 394 flights, covering both international and domestic routes. This disruption includes arrivals and departures. It is expected to significantly impact travel plans for numerous passengers.