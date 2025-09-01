Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Today 1st September, Check FF Result Online

Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Fatafat Results is a very popular lottery in Kolkata today. Lottery games are based on guessing. If you guess the right numbers, you have the chance to win a lot of money.

Lottery is a type of gambling where numbers are drawn randomly to win prizes.

This game can only be played in Kolkata city, so those who want to play Kolkata Fatafat game must be in Kolkata. Traditionally, games like Kolkata FF Fatafat involve risking money and belongings, an element of chance and a winning goal. This game can be played 8 times per day from Monday to Saturday, and on Sunday It will be held four times.

01/09/2025

120/3

Kolkata Fatafat Results time

You can check the result timing of all the rounds (Bazi) from morning to evening in the below-mentioned list.

1st Bazi 10:03 AM

2nd Bazi 11:33 AM

3rd Bazi 01:03 PM

4th Bazi 02:33 PM

5th Bazi 04:03 PM

6th Bazi 05:33 PM

7th Bazi 07:03 PM

8th Bazi 08:33 PM

Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Frequently Asked Questions

Is Kolkata Fatafat Game Legal?

If you wish to play Kolkata Fatafat Game, then you have to be physically present in Kolkata city as this game is played only inside Kolkata. The game operates by Kolkata FF city authorities. Betting or staking of something of value, with the consciousness of risk and hope of gain, on the outcome of a game.

What is Kolkata FF?

Kolkata FF Fatafat is a form of gambling in which the participant guesses numbers at random for a prize. The Kolkata FF Fatafat game is operated by Kolkata FF city authorities.