Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee ‘Ready to Resign’ Amid Junior Doctors Protest

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, grappling with frustration yet embodying a spirit of reconciliation, has expressed her readiness to forgive junior doctors amidst an ongoing strike that has left over seven lakh patients in distress. Banerjee's comments come after multiple failed attempts to break the stalemate at RG Kar Medical College, where protests erupted following the tragic death of a female doctor under suspicious circumstances.

"I have tried thrice to hold talks with the junior doctors to end the RG Kar stalemate. Twenty-seven lives have been lost, and hundreds of thousands are suffering because of this cease-work. Yet, I will not take any action against them. We are elders, and I will forgive them," Banerjee stated, emphasizing her desire to resolve the crisis and restore healthcare services in the state.

In an emotional address, she also extended a heartfelt apology to the people of Bengal, who had hoped for a resolution to the impasse. "I apologize to the people of Bengal who expected an end to the RG Kar impasse today. For the sake of the people, I am ready to resign. I also want justice for the murdered RG Kar hospital doctor," she added, reflecting the weight of responsibility she feels in this dire situation.

Despite her efforts, negotiations have reached a deadlock as junior doctors refuse to engage in talks without the provision for a live-streamed meeting. The protest was ignited by the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at the medical college, whose body was discovered with severe injuries on August 9. This tragedy has ignited a wave of outrage within the medical community, leading to a widespread strike that has severely disrupted healthcare services across government hospitals in the state.

The tense standoff reached a boiling point on Thursday when doctors arrived at the venue for discussions but remained outside for over an hour, demanding live coverage of the meeting. Banerjee, who was inside waiting for over an hour, expressed her willingness to document the session but firmly stated that live streaming was not feasible. Chief Secretary Manoj Pant reiterated this point, urging doctors to reconsider their demands, stating, "The chief minister has been waiting for over an hour and a half. There should be a limit to such demands."

As the healthcare crisis deepens, the fate of the negotiations hangs in the balance, leaving countless patients in the lurch while the government seeks a path forward amidst rising tensions.