Kolkata Police Introduces Whatsapp Helpline To Combat Cyber Crime

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police has taken significant measures to address cyber and elderly-related crimes, aiming to enhance public awareness and improve the grievance redress system for real-time assistance.
In one notable initiative, the Behala division has established a dedicated police station equipped with a WhatsApp contact number, providing immediate support to residents affected by cyber or minor crimes.
This innovative approach enables residents to seek assistance promptly and obtain guidance on lodging complaints through a trained officer-managed tab on WhatsApp.
Additionally, these WhatsApp numbers facilitate communication with banks, allowing authorities to intervene before perpetrators withdraw money from victims' accounts.
The WhatsApp message service serves as an extension of the Raksha Kavach system, a renowned initiative by the detective department aimed at educating citizens on protecting themselves from cyber threats.
This program has successfully reached various complexes in the city, encouraging residents to report cyber-crime attempts. Particularly focused on safeguarding the elderly, police officers visit households to inform them about the WhatsApp number, assist with app installation, and emphasise the dangers of cybercrime.
Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, this digital platform enables elderly individuals to seek assistance without visiting police stations.
"Besides visiting each household and telling them about the dangers of cyber crimes, we are informing them of this WhatsApp number. Our main concern naturally lies with the elderly with whom we are spending more time and even helping them install the app and save the number. During Covid times, they need not come to the police station too. They can send their queries through this Whatsapp number," said a southwest division officer.
Notably, Sarsuna police station has reached 1,500 households, sharing the WhatsApp number, reflecting widespread efforts across the division to raise awareness on cyber and local security issues.
Furthermore, comprehensive guidelines on internet usage emphasize safe practices, including using Google Chrome correctly, refraining from making online payments until satisfied with products, and avoiding insecure links.
These collective efforts underscore Kolkata Police's commitment to empowering residents and enhancing community security in the digital age.