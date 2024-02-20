Kolkata Police Introduces Whatsapp Helpline To Combat Cyber Crime

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police has taken significant measures to address cyber and elderly-related crimes, aiming to enhance public awareness and improve the grievance redress system for real-time assistance.

In one notable initiative, the Behala division has established a dedicated police station equipped with a WhatsApp contact number, providing immediate support to residents affected by cyber or minor crimes.

This innovative approach enables residents to seek assistance promptly and obtain guidance on lodging complaints through a trained officer-managed tab on WhatsApp.

Additionally, these WhatsApp numbers facilitate communication with banks, allowing authorities to intervene before perpetrators withdraw money from victims' accounts.