Kolkata Police tighten vigil after Park Circus protest over Tiljala demolitions

Kolkata: Protests erupted on Sunday at the Park Circus seven-point crossing in central Kolkata against the recent demolition of illegal constructions in the Tiljala area using bulldozers. A gathering was held at Park Circus, with protesters attempting to block the road.

The protesters allegedly hurled bricks at police personnel and vandalised several police vehicles. Several policemen were injured in the attack, while buses on the road were also damaged.

Police have arrested several persons in connection with the incident. Additional Commissioner of Police (CP) of Kolkata Police, Ashesh Biswas, said none of the accused would be spared. Central forces were also deployed at the spot along with Kolkata Police personnel.

According to the police, local residents gathered at Park Circus to protest against the use of bulldozers to demolish illegal constructions in the Tiljala area. Police said the gathering had not received prior permission. Along with local residents, several outsiders were also allegedly present at the protest site.

Tension escalated when police attempted to clear the road and disperse the gathering. Soon afterwards, bricks were allegedly hurled at the police personnel, triggering chaos in the area.

Police said outsiders were also involved in what they described as an illegal gathering. Additional CP Ashesh Biswas said the police had made prior preparations after receiving intelligence inputs, which helped avert a major incident.

“There was an illegal gathering. They were trying to block the road. The police went to disperse them. Then they attacked the police. They vandalised three police vehicles,” Biswas said. (IANS)

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