Kota airport will accelerate entire region’s development: PM Narendra Modi

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, laid the foundation stone of the airport project in Rajasthan’s Kota through video conferencing, describing it as a major step toward accelerating development in the Hadoti region and strengthening regional connectivity.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister recalled his recent visit to Ajmer and highlighted the rapid pace of development in the state. “Just last week, from the sacred land of Ajmer, we inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth thousands of crores of rupees. Appointment letters were also handed over to more than 21,000 youths of Rajasthan,” he said.

“Launching another major development project in the state within a week reflects the speed at which Rajasthan is progressing today.”

Prime Minister Modi noted that development work across sectors in Rajasthan is gaining momentum. “Whether it is infrastructure, employment opportunities for youth, schemes for farmers and women, or initiatives in every sector — work is happening at great speed across Rajasthan,” the Prime Minister said.

The new airport, to be built at an estimated cost of about Rs 1,500 crore, will benefit Kota, Bundi, Baran, Jhalawar and the entire Hadoti region.

Congratulating the people of the Kota region, the Prime Minister said, “This modern airport will accelerate the development of the entire region in the coming years. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of Kota and Hadoti on the foundation stone laying of this important airport project.”

Recalling his visit to Kota in November 2023, Prime Minister Modi said he had promised that the airport would become a reality. “I had said that the airport would not remain just a dream but would be turned into reality. Today, I am happy that the construction of Kota Airport is beginning,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that residents earlier had to travel to cities such as Jaipur or Jodhpur to catch flights, causing inconvenience.

“Once this airport becomes operational, travel will become easier and trade will grow rapidly in Kota and surrounding areas,” the Prime Minister said. (IANS)

