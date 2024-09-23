'Laapataa Ladies' Selected as India's Official Entry for the Oscars

NEW DELHI: The Film Federation of India announced on Monday that Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' is being selected as India's official entry for the 2025 Oscars.

The Hindi light-hearted satire on patriarchy was shortlisted from 29 films, including the Bollywood hit 'Animal', the Malayalam National Award-winning 'Aattam', and the Cannes winner 'All We Imagine As Light'.

India's official entry for the Oscars' Best International Film category has been decided by the 13-member selection committee, which was headed by Assamese filmmaker Jahnu Barua himself while it unanimously picked 'Laapataa Ladies', a production by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.

Other films under consideration were the Tamil movie 'Maharaja', Telugu films 'Kalki 2898 AD' and 'Hanu-Man', and the Hindi films 'Swatantraya Veer Savarkar' and 'Article 370'.

The Malayalam blockbuster '2018: Everybody is a Superhero' was submitted as India's official entry last year.

'Laapataa Ladies' is a 2024 Indian comedy-drama film, and it is also known by another name 'Lost Ladies'. Kirin Rao is the director of this film. Aamir Khan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kirin Rao are producing this film.

The movie stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. It is a story of two young newlywed brides getting wrongly exchanged at the train on the way to their husband's homes.

The film released on March 1, 2024. As a feature at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival, it was showcased on September 8, 2023. Story, screenplay, as well as the performances of the star cast have received appraising responses from critics and audiences alike.

The film opened to Rs 75 lakh on day one, to Rs 1.45 crore on the second day and to Rs 1.7 crore on day three, taking the first weekend to Rs 3.75 crore. The entire India collection stood at Rs 24.1 crore while the global number worked out to be Rs 25.26 crore by May 2, 2024.