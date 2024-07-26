Ladakh: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Kargil War Heroes On 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas

LADAKH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives while fighting for the nation in the Kargil War against Pakistan.
This commemoration comes on the occasion of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas held at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, Ladakh. PM Modi graced the Shraddhanjali Samaroh, listened to the Gaurav Gatha briefing on the Kargil War by NCOs and paid a visit to the Amar Sansmaran: Hut of Remembrance and Veer Bhoomi.
The Prime Minister oversaw the first blast of the Shinkun La Tunnel Project in Ladakh through a virtual session.
This crucial infrastructure features a 4.1 km long twin-tube tunnel at around 15,800 feet on the Nimu–Padum–Darcha Road, aiming to provide all-weather connectivity to Leh.
This will be the highest tunnel in the world after its completion and it will provide a huge boost to logistical operations of the armed forces along the porous LAC (Line of Actual Control). The improvement in connectivity is also likely to promote economic growth in Ladakh.
PM Modi, in his address, said that Kargil Vijay Diwas serves as a reminder of the innumerable sacrifices made for the integrity of the nation. He recalled his visit to the soldiers during the Kargil War and saluted their bravery.
He lauded India's commitment to truth, restraint, and strength and called out Pakistan's deceit during the conflict.
PM Modi left no stones unturned to condemn terrorism, highlighting that Pakistan has suffered defeats in the battlefield time and again but still continues to resort to their tactics of engaging in proxy wars.
He also stressed upon the importance of the Shinkun La Tunnel in connecting Ladakh with the rest of the country year-round, providing much needed relief to the hardships faced by the locals.
PM Modi also shed light on the government's increased budget for Ladakh, covering roads, electricity, water, education, and employment.
ALSO READ: Indian Government Announces Gaganyaan Mission Update: 'ISRO Astronaut to Travel to ISS'
ALSO WATCH: