Ladakh: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Kargil War Heroes On 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas

LADAKH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives while fighting for the nation in the Kargil War against Pakistan.

This commemoration comes on the occasion of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas held at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, Ladakh. PM Modi graced the Shraddhanjali Samaroh, listened to the Gaurav Gatha briefing on the Kargil War by NCOs and paid a visit to the Amar Sansmaran: Hut of Remembrance and Veer Bhoomi.

The Prime Minister oversaw the first blast of the Shinkun La Tunnel Project in Ladakh through a virtual session.