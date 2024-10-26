Lalu Prasad Yadav claims INDIA Bloc will form government in Jharkhand Assembly elections

Patna: Lalu Prasad Yadav, the National President of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), on Friday, expressed confidence that the INDIA Bloc would secure victory in the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, paving the way for the coalition to form the government in the state once again.

Speaking with media persons in Patna, Yadav emphasised the alliance’s stronghold in Jharkhand and the public’s hope for continued governance by the coalition.

“Our alliance has the government in Jharkhand and we will form the government again. We have great expectations in the Jharkhand Assembly election,” Yadav said.

When asked about his son, Tejashwi Yadav, who is actively campaigning in Jharkhand, Lalu confirmed his intention to join the campaign efforts soon.

Jharkhand’s Assembly elections will decide the fate of 81 seats, with the RJD-allocated six constituencies as part of the INDIA Bloc arrangement.

For these seats, the RJD has fielded candidates including Rashmi Prakash from Chatra, Subhash Yadav from Koderma (who is currently in jail), Suresh Paswan from Deoghar, Sanjay Prasad Yadav from Godda, Naresh Prasad Singh from Bishrampur, and Sanjay Kumar Singh from Hussainabad.

Lalu Prasad Yadav has responded with strong criticism to recent comments made by BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh, who stated that residents of Araria, Bihar, “must become Hindu” if they wish to remain there.

This statement, made during the ‘Hindu Swabhiman Yatra’ led by Union Minister Giriraj Singh, sparked outrage across political circles and led to public protests.

On October 23, many people gathered in Araria and demanded a public apology from the BJP MP.

Addressing the issue, Lalu Prasad slammed Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Giriraj Singh, pointing out what he sees as a contradiction in the JD(U) and BJP’s rhetoric. Lalu also criticised Nitish Kumar for his continued silence on divisive statements by the BJP.

“Nitish Kumar always remains silent on critical matters,” he said while suggesting that his inaction reflects a passive stance on issues impacting communal harmony.

Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly also condemned the BJP and the state government for failing to address such incendiary remarks, framing it as an attempt to incite communal tensions. (IANS)

