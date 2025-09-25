Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter issues open challenge amid family rift

Patna: As preparations for the Bihar Assembly elections gather pace, internal discord within the Lalu Prasad Yadav family continues to deepen. After Tej Pratap Yadav’s earlier outbursts, Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya has now taken a rebellious stance, using social media to voice her displeasure and issue a bold challenge to her critics.

In a strongly worded post on X, Rohini wrote, “I openly challenge all those with wicked thoughts and those who encourage such people. If anyone can prove that I have ever made any request to anyone for myself or anyone else, and that the claim that I donated my kidney to my respected father is a lie, then I will withdraw from political and public life.”

She further demanded that those spreading misinformation must publicly apologise if their allegations cannot be substantiated.

“If those making accusations cannot prove their lies and propaganda, they should have the courage to publicly apologise to me and every mother, sister, and daughter of the country… and pledge never to spread such false information again,” she added.

In a move that has fuelled speculation about her political future, Rohini has unfollowed all political leaders and family members on social media recently.

She now follows only three accounts — her husband Shamsher Singh, poet Rahat Indori, and a media publication house — none of whom are associated with politics. (IANS)

