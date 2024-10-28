Land port authority is fulfilling an important duty: Amit Shah inaugurates Maitri Dwar, passenger terminal

North 24 Parganas: Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Passenger terminal building at Petropole land port and Maitri Dwar, a cargo gate in West Bengal on Sunday.

"The concept of land port authority was changed by PM Modi. At first it was just a resource for commerce, but now it is seen as a symbol of prosperity and peace. It has worked to join us with the neighbouring countries, it has promoted legal businesses and thwarted and stopped smuggling. The Land Port Authority is fulfilling an important duty today," he said.

Further highlighting passenger terminal, he said, "With around a spend of Rs 500 crore, with an area of around 60 thousand square meters and having the capacity to handle 20 thousand people every day, and I fully believe that terminal would also encourage medical and educational tourism," he said.

"I also would like to tell you all the Petropole land port is the biggest land port in South Asia, and it is the busiest port too which increases our business and commerce. The port handles around 70 pc of commerce which happens between India and Bangladesh," he added.

The Petrapole land port handles nearly 70 pc of land-based trade (by value) between India and Bangladesh.

The new passenger terminal has various facilities including VIP lounges, Duty free shop, Basis medical facility, Infant/baby feeding Room, Food and beverages outlets.

"This ambitious project is set to redefine infrastructure and service standards, enhancing the travel experience between India and Bangladesh and positioning itself as a pivotal hub in Asia," according to a statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Additionally, he mentioned the inauguration of Maitri Dwar too, mentioning that he has instructed officials to plant over 25 thousand trees in the surrounding areas too.

"We have also inaugurated Maitri Dwar. Today I told the officials of land port that by next monsoon they would have to plant 25 thousand plants and trees and take care of them," he said.

Home Minister Shah laid the foundation stone of the Dwar on May 9, 2023.

The gate had been established to aid with the daily cross-border traffic movement at the Petrapole Land Port, as the port sees approximately 600-700 trucks everyday.

"The introduction of Maitri Dwar is anticipated to significantly accelerate the release and clearance of goods at the border, thereby enhancing trade efficiency. The gate is equipped with modern day facilities such as ANPR, Boom barriers, Facial recognition camaras and access-controlled entry/ exit points for Indian and Bangladeshi Trucks," according to a statement by the MHA. (ANI)

