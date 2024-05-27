Largest container ship ever to arrive in India docks at Adani's Mundra Port

Ahmedabad: Mundra Port, the flagship of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), has created yet another record by welcoming the largest container ship ever to call at an Indian port, the company announced on Sunday.

The docked vessel, MSC Anna, has a length of 399.98 metres — roughly the length of four football fields — and is among the largest container ships, with the capacity to carry 19,200 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units).

"The arrival of MSC Anna at Mundra not only highlights the port’s capacity to handle mega ships but also reflects its pivotal role in enhancing India’s maritime trade capabilities," the company said in a statement. Its arrival draft is 16.3 metres, which can be accommodated only at Adani Ports, Mundra, as no other port in India is capable of berthing a deep-draft vessel. During its stay, the expected exchange is 12,500 TEUs, underscoring Mundra Port’s capability to manage large-scale cargo efficiently, the company said.

In July 2023, Adani Ports, Mundra created a record by berthing MV MSC Hamburg, one of the longest container ships in the world, with an overall length of 399 metres and a capacity of 16,652TEUs. (IANS)

Also Read: Raw material supply from Adani Gangavaram Port to Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) resumes

Also Watch: