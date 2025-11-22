Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi condoles pilot’s death in Tejas crash

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, shared his “heartfelt” condolences to the family of the Indian Air Force Pilot who lost his life in the crash of Tejas Aircraft at the Dubai Air Show on Friday.

He said, “Deeply saddened by the loss of our brave IAF pilot in the Tejas crash at the Dubai Air Show. My heartfelt condolences to his family. The nation stands with them, honouring his courage and service.”

Earlier the Indian Airforce announce the death of the Pilot after a Tejas aircraft crashed and burst into flames at the Dubai Air Show 2025 on Friday.

“An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief,” a statement by the Indian Air Force said. (ANI)

Also Read: ‘95 defeats for his party; 9-to-5 blame-game politician’: BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi