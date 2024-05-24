‘Leave my parents out of this, your fight is with me’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tells PM Modi

New Delhi: After reports surfaced that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s parents will be questioned by the Delhi Police in the Swati Maliwal’s assault case, Aam Aadmi Party supremo on Thursday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to involve his elderly parents in their fights adding that PM’s fight is with him and not his parents.

“PM Modi you arrested many of my MLAs one after another. Then you started arresting my ministers, yet I was not broken. Then you arrested me, you pressurised me in Tihar. Now you are targeting my aged parents. My mother is ill and is facing many other diseases. My father is 85 years old, he can’t even hear properly. Do you think that my parents are accused of something, why are you torturing my parents, your fight is with me, stop torturing them. Leave my parents out of this. God is watching everything,” Arvind Kejriwal said in a video message.

According to sources, Delhi Police will not record the statement of the parents of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today in connection with the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal’s assault case.

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi also raised concerns over the interrogation of Kejriwal’s parents by the Delhi Police on Thursday and questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “stooped so low” as to persecute elderly and ill parents.

Highlighting the health condition of CM Kejriwal’s parents, Atishi said, “Today, when violence is being inflicted upon the parents of Arvind Kejriwal, and Delhi Police are being called to interrogate his elderly and ailing parents, I believe that all limits have been crossed. CM Arvind Kejriwal’s mother is 76 years old and she has been in the hospital for a long time before her arrest.”

“Her condition is such that she can hardly walk and cannot leave her room. His father is 85 years old, unable to walk without support, with impaired vision and hearing,” she added.

A case was filed against Bibhav Kumar and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the case based on Maliwal’s complaint.

Bibhav was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday, May 19, and is currently in police custody. Bibhav lodged a counter-complaint against Maliwal accusing her of forced and illegal entry into the CM’s entrance. (ANI)

