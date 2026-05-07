Legal fraternity welcomes Centre’s move to increase Supreme Court judges

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Narendra Modi, has approved the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, proposing an increase in the strength of the Supreme Court of India from 34 to 38 judges. The move has been widely welcomed by members of the legal fraternity, who see it as a timely response to rising case pendency and increasing litigation.

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, noted that the demand for more judges has existed for years due to the steady rise in case filings. While he acknowledged the commendable disposal rate of current judges, he emphasized that the heavy caseload necessitates a larger bench. He also highlighted the importance of adequate infrastructure, expressing hope that parts of the new Supreme Court building will soon become operational. According to him, the Court can comfortably function with 38 judges and may eventually need up to 50. Other legal experts echoed similar sentiments. Senior Advocate Sacchin Puri described the decision as a necessary and positive step that would help speed up case disposal and benefit both litigants and lawyers. Advocate Sumit Gehlot, however, cautioned that increasing the number of judges alone would not resolve the issue of pendency, pointing to nearly 95,000 pending cases. He stressed the need for structural reforms and improved case management systems.

Eminent lawyer Hemant Shah also remarked that while the increase may ease backlog, it is not a complete solution. He noted that upcoming judicial retirements in 2026 could again affect pendency levels and suggested reducing unnecessary litigation. Advocate Juhi Arora Gupta called the move crucial for improving efficiency, given the growing complexity of cases.

Former Union Law Secretary PK Malhotra suggested broader reforms, including the establishment of regional Courts of Appeal to allow the Supreme Court to focus primarily on constitutional matters. Overall, while the decision has been welcomed, experts agree that increasing judicial strength must be accompanied by systemic reforms to effectively address delays in justice delivery. (ANI)

Also Read: Supreme Court Upholds Election Commission’s Bengal Counting Staff Plan, Directs Circular Be Followed ‘in Letter and Spirit’