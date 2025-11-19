Leveraging AI can transform India’s healthcare landscape: Report

NEW DELHI: Artificial Intelligence (AI) can reshape Indian healthcare by bridging systemic gaps and driving measurable outcomes, according to a report. The report by KPMG, in collaboration with FICCI, provides a strategic roadmap for objective-driven and responsible AI adoption in Indian healthcare. While AI has hundreds of applications across the healthcare value chain, the report reflects on more than 25 real-world use cases of the technology from Indian healthcare providers across self-care and health management, primary care and care navigation, hospital care and operations management, post-hospitalisation and rehabilitation, remote care and telehealth, public health system, and policy level. Citing NITI Aayog projections, it noted AI could contribute to a threefold increase in India’s GDP by 2035, with healthcare as a priority sector. It also addressed critical challenges such as data fragmentation, ethics, governance, and workforce readiness, offering a blueprint for integrating AI across clinical, operational, and public health domains. “This paper explores the transformative role of AI in connecting the dots between vast untapped data, disconnected systems into a unified, intelligent network that delivers personalised and effective care,” said Lalit Mistry, Partner and Co-head, Healthcare, KPMG in India. “Providers across the public and private sector can unlock huge value and efficiency by adopting AI-driven transformation to deliver better care and outcomes,” Mistry added. (IANS)

