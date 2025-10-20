Liquor worth Rs 2.06 crore seized ahead of Diwali in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD: In a crackdown ahead of Diwali, the Ahmedabad Police, on Sunday, have launched a strict enforcement drive to ensure compliance with the Gujarat Prohibition Act as more than Rs 2.06 crore worth of foreign liquor seized from two city zones was destroyed by bulldozers.

According to police sources, Zone 5 of Ahmedabad East recorded seizures worth Rs 1.69 crore during raids conducted in areas, including Ramol, Nikol, Odhav, Rakhial, Gomtipur, Bapunagar, and Amraiwadi.

Meanwhile, police stations under Zone 7 -- comprising Sarkhej, Vasna, Satellite, Bodakdev, Vejalpur, Ellisbridge, and Anandnagar-confiscated liquor worth Rs 37 lakh. Overall, the seized liquor stock amounted to Rs 2.06 crore.

The confiscated liquor was destroyed in two separate locations under official supervision. In an act of enforcement, liquor bottles were laid out on the ground and flattened under the weight of bulldozers.

Senior police officials, including the Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistanyt Commissioners of Police, and representatives from concerned government departments, were present during the demolition drive.

Through this move, the Ahmedabad Police reiterated its commitment to maintaining law and order during the festive season and ensuring that the city remains free from illicit liquor trade. (IANS)

Also Read: Sachin Pilot slams BJP, ED after visiting Chhattisgarh jail in liquor scam case