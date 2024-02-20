List Of All Presidents Of India From 1950 To 2024

The presidency in India holds a crucial role in the governance of the nation, representing the highest office of the land. Since gaining independence in 1947, India has been led by a distinguished array of leaders who have served as presidents, each leaving their lasting impact on the country's history.

From Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the inaugural president, to the current incumbent, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, let's delve into the lives and legacies of India's presidents-

Dr. Rajendra Prasad (1950-1962)

Dr. Rajendra Prasad, fondly referred to as "Rajen Babu," was the pioneering president of India, serving two terms from 1950 to 1962. A dedicated freedom fighter and prominent leader of the Indian National Congress, Dr. Prasad played a pivotal role in the framing of the Indian Constitution.

Throughout his presidency, he championed the principles of democracy and worked tirelessly towards fostering national unity and social cohesion.