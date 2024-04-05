Lok Sabha Election 2024: EC Slaps Notice To AAP Leader Atishi Over BJP Threat Allegations

NEW DELHI: In a significant turn of event, a show-cause notice was issued to AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in connection with an alleged violation of the election code.

The poll body stated that Atishi, holding a position of power, can wield influence over voters and must back her claims with factual evidence and she was also asked to submit her response by 5 pm this Saturday.

"You are hereby called upon to furnish your para-wise response to the matter latest by 17.00 hrs of 6th April 2024," said the EC.