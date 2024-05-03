Lok Sabha election 2024: Trinamool removes Kunal Ghosh from star campaigners’ list

Kolkata: After removing him as the state General Secretary of the party on Wednesday, the Trinamool Congress on Thursday omitted Kunal Ghosh’s name from the list of star campaigners for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The Trinamool on Thursday submitted its star campaigners’ list for the upcoming phases of Lok Sabha polls to the Election Commission of India, which didn’t include Ghosh’s name.

Notably, Ghosh’s name figured in the party’s star campaigners’ list for the initial phases of the Lok Sabha elections.

On Wednesday, the ruling party removed Ghosh from the post of state General Secretary, hours after he showered praises on Tapas Roy, the BJP candidate from Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituency, while sharing the stage with the BJP leader for a blood donation event.

The latest development is seen as a hint of Trinamool distancing itself from Ghosh.

Ghosh, however, is not giving much importance to the omission of his name from the party’s star campaigners’ list.

“It is the party’s decision. First, they decided to include me in the list. Later, they decided to remove my name. It is good for me in a way, as I will not have to move around in this scorching heat now,” Ghosh told mediapersons.

Stressing that he is still with the Trinamool Congress, Ghosh said, “The new list includes many good speakers though many of them think thrice before attacking the leader of opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.” (IANS)

Also Read: Why no action against PM Modi, Revanth Reddy, Telangana’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi asks Election Commission

Also Watch: