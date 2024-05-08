Lok Sabha Election: Karnataka records 66.05 per cent voting

National News

Karnataka on Tuesday recorded 66.05 per cent voting for its remaining 14 Lok Sabha seats, where polling was held in the fifth round of the General Elections, as of 5 p.m., officials said.
Bengaluru: Karnataka on Tuesday recorded 66.05 per cent voting for its remaining 14 Lok Sabha seats, where polling was held in the fifth round of the General Elections, as of 5 p.m., officials said.

The Chikkodi parliamentary seat, which witnessed a tough fight between BJP’s Annasaheb Jolle and Priyanka Jarkiholi, the daughter of state PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, recorded the highest voting at 72.75 per cent at 5 p.m., against 59.69 per cent by 3 p.m.

The Kalaburagi seat from where Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani is contesting, recorded 57.20 per cent voting, the lowest in the state so far. He faces sitting MP Umesh Jadhav of the BJP.

The high-profile Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat, from where former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Raghavendra faces late CM S Bangarappa’s daughter Geetha Shivarajkumar and expelled BJP leader KS Eshwarappa, recorded 72.07 per cent voting, against 57.96 per cent till 3 p.m., 44.98 per cent till 1 p.m., 27.22 per cent till 11 a.m. and 11.39 per cent till 9 a.m.. Uttara Kannada Parliamentary seat registered a voter turnout of 69.57 per cent. Former Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri of the BJP faces Congress candidate Dr. Anjali Nimbalkar here. (IANS)

