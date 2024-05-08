Lok Sabha Election: Karnataka records 66.05 per cent voting

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Tuesday recorded 66.05 per cent voting for its remaining 14 Lok Sabha seats, where polling was held in the fifth round of the General Elections, as of 5 p.m., officials said.

The Chikkodi parliamentary seat, which witnessed a tough fight between BJP’s Annasaheb Jolle and Priyanka Jarkiholi, the daughter of state PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, recorded the highest voting at 72.75 per cent at 5 p.m., against 59.69 per cent by 3 p.m.

The Kalaburagi seat from where Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani is contesting, recorded 57.20 per cent voting, the lowest in the state so far. He faces sitting MP Umesh Jadhav of the BJP.

The high-profile Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat, from where former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Raghavendra faces late CM S Bangarappa’s daughter Geetha Shivarajkumar and expelled BJP leader KS Eshwarappa, recorded 72.07 per cent voting, against 57.96 per cent till 3 p.m., 44.98 per cent till 1 p.m., 27.22 per cent till 11 a.m. and 11.39 per cent till 9 a.m.. Uttara Kannada Parliamentary seat registered a voter turnout of 69.57 per cent. Former Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri of the BJP faces Congress candidate Dr. Anjali Nimbalkar here. (IANS)

