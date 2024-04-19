Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 1st Phase Voting Begins In 102 Constituencies In India, 5 In Assam

GUWAHATI: The voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections has begun on April 19 in a day when as many as 102 constituencies across 21 states and union territories will head to the polling booths.

The state of Assam will see its five Lok Sabha constituencies of Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Kaziranga, and Dibrugarh casting the ballots to elect their MP.

BJP's Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Roselina Tirkey of the Congress Party will lock horns for the Kaziranga Lok Sabha seat while Pradan Baruah of the BJP will battle it out against Congress' Uday Shankar Hazarika for the Lakhimpur constituency.

On the other hand, former Chief Minister of Assam and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal of the incumbent BJP will be up against AJP's Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Manoj Dhanowar of the AAP in a three corner race.