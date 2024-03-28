Lok Sabha Elections 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Decides Not To Contest Citing Lack Of Financial Resources

Apart from her, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Environment and Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav, both seated in the Upper House, were also approached to run for a seat in the Lower House of the parliament.

Speaking at the Times Now Summit 2024, Sitharaman said on Wednesday, “The party asked me… After thinking over a week or ten days, I just went back to say… maybe not. I do not have that kind of money to contest. I also have a problem whether it is Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu. It’s also going to be a question of various other winnability criteria that they use…Are you from this community or are you from that religion? Are you from this? I said no, I do not think I am going to able to do it.”

“I am very grateful that they accepted my argument… So I am not contesting.” When asked as to how the Finance Minister of the country does not have enough funds to contest the Lok Sabha polls, she exclaimed saying: “My salary, my earnings, my savings are mine and not the Consolidated Fund of India… obviously I can’t,” she added.