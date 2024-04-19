Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 Polling: Live Updates

Voting for the 1st Phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 started at 7 AM in 102 constituencies across the country. Eager voters standing in long queues at their voting stations could be spoted right from the time of openings of the gates.
14 Lok Sabha Constituencies of North East India are participating in polls today. 1st phase for polling is being conducted in Jorhat, Sonitpur, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh constituencies of Assam. Arunachal Pradesh East and Arunachal Pradesh West, Shillong and Tura in Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Mizoram, Inner Manipur and Tripura West are also seeing voting today.