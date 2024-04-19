National News

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 Polling: Live Updates

1st Phase of Polling for the Lok Sabha Elections is now underway across 102 constituencies the country.
Gaurav Gogoi Votes in Jorhat

One of the key Indian National Congress players from the Northeasten region of the country, Gaurav Gogoi also cast his votes at his native place today. Gaurav Gogoi is contesting from the Jorhat Lok Sabha Constituency of the state.

The deputy leader of the opposition, faces Topon Kumar Gogoi of Bharatiya Janata Party as his main competitor. He too called on the public of the state to come out in large numbers and exercise their rights.

Film Stars, Gurus, CMs Among Voters in 1stPhase

Its not just the general public of the country that are voting in the general elections. Popular film stars including Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar and Dhanush were among the popular South Indian actors were spotted voting today. Isha Foundation famed Sadhguru also posed with his ink stained finger. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stallin were also among those who exercised their power to vote in the 1st Phase.

Over 16.5 Cr Indians are expected to exercise their voting rights today. Arround 18 Lakh polling officials are working in 1.87 poling stations across the country for the 1st Phase of polling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Conrad Fails at His Attempt to Become the 1st Voter, Expresses Happiness

Although he arrived at his voting station at 6:30 AM, half an hour before the actual starting of the voting, Conrad Sangma found around 200 people waiting ahead of him for their turns. Sharing the development, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya expressed his happiness on this development and said that voters coming out in such good numbers at the early hour is a very good sign.

Conrad Sangma voted at the Walbakgre polling station in the Tura constituency of Meghalaya today. Two constituencies of Meghalaya, namely Shillong and Tura see voting in the 1st Phase of poling of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Kiren Rijiju Votes at His Native Village

Union Minister of Earth Sciences and Food Processing Industries Kiren Rijiju went to his native village to cast his vote for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

He was seen at his native village Nafra in the Bichom District of the state of Arunachal Pradesh. He is the BJP candidate from the Arunachal Prasesh West Constituency of the state. Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki from the INC is competing against Kiren Rijiju for this seat.

Agatha K Sangma Stands in Line With Voters

Agatha K Sangma, incumbent Member of Lok Sabha from the Tura Lok Sabha Constituency of Meghalaya also cast her vote early today. She was spoted standing in line with other voters for her turn to the EVM.

"Currently in line at the polling station, eagerly awaiting my turn to cast my vote for a better tomorrow! Urging every citizen to queue up at the polling station, ready to exercise their right to vote," she shared over social media site X.

Along with the rest of the 100 constituencies, Shillong and Tura constituencies of the North East Indian state of Meghalaya also see voting today. Many voting stations across the state saw long lines of voters at the time of opening.

Sarbananda Sonowal Casts His Vote in Dibrugarh

Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal cast his vote early in the morning. He is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Dibrugarh Constituency of Assam.

Sarbanada Sonowal faces Lurinjyoti Gogoi from Assam Jatiya Parishad as the key competition. The Dibrugarh constituency is expected to see the competition between the BJP and the regional party AJP.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi also cast his vote in Dibrugarh. He called on all the eligible voters of the state to exercise their voting rights.

1st Phase of Polling Begins Across the Country

Voting for the 1st Phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 started at 7 AM in 102 constituencies across the country. Eager voters standing in long queues at their voting stations could be spoted right from the time of openings of the gates.

14 Lok Sabha Constituencies of North East India are participating in polls today. 1st phase for polling is being conducted in Jorhat, Sonitpur, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh constituencies of Assam. Arunachal Pradesh East and Arunachal Pradesh West, Shillong and Tura in Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Mizoram, Inner Manipur and Tripura West are also seeing voting today.

