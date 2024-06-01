Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7: Voter Turnout Recorded At 26.30% Till 11 AM

NEW DELHI: Voting for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 is underway in 57 seats across seven states and one Union Territory (UT).

The electorate has not turned up in large numbers so far as a voter turnout of 26.30 per cent has been recorded till 11 am on Saturday.

Several high profile candidates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is seeking a hat-trick of victories from the Varanasi Parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, are in the fray.