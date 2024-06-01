Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7: Voter Turnout Recorded At 26.30% Till 11 AM

NEW DELHI: Voting for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 is underway in 57 seats across seven states and one Union Territory (UT).
The electorate has not turned up in large numbers so far as a voter turnout of 26.30 per cent has been recorded till 11 am on Saturday.
Several high profile candidates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is seeking a hat-trick of victories from the Varanasi Parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, are in the fray.
The seventh and last phase of the General Elections will witness prominent figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kangana Ranaut, Abhishek Banerjee, Misa Bharti and Pawan Singh battle it out for a seat in the parliament. Counting of results will take place on June 4.
Meanwhile, some parts of West Bengal were hit by violence, including Kolkata where bombs were thrown in Jadavpur's Bhangar and the car of Indian Secular Front (ISF) candidate Noor Khan was vandalized on Friday.
As a chaotic situation erupted this morning, the police resorted to lathi charge to push back gatherings at the Jadavpur booth.
Violence was also reported in Kultali in Bengal's South 24 Parganas where a mob allegedly threatened by Trinamool Congress supporters threw an EVM into a pond.
Taking to X, the Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer said that reserve EVMs and papers were looted by local mob and VVPAT machines were thrown in a pond.
Many notable people have exercised their democratic franchise, the likes of which include BJP President JP Nadda, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and their daughter and Saran candidate Rohini Acharya, AAP MP Raghav Chadha and his colleague and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, actor and BJP's Mandi pick Kangana Ranaut, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others.
Meanwhile, PM Modi has urged voters to take part in the democratic process and turn up in "large numbers" and make "our democracy more vibrant and participative".
