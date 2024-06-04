Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results Live Update

After trailing in early trends, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has restored his lead in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat.
PM Modi has registered 161484 votes under his belt so far while his closest challenger Ajay Rai of the INC has 111780 votes to his name.
The two-time Varanasi MP is leading by a comfortable margin of 49704.
The Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat in Kerala is witnessing a closely fought contest as Union Minister and BJP contender Rajeev Chandrasekhar is leading by a small margin of 4,948 votes against three-time sitting MP and Congress heavyweight Shashi Tharoor.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Shashi Tharoor won the seat by a margin of 99,989 votes, securing 41.19% of the total votes cast.
Actor-turned politician Kangana Ranaut, vying for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, has taken a big lead against Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh. She is ahead by 31092 votes.
Meanwhile, Arun Govil, the BJP candidate from Meerut renowned for his portrayal of Lord Ram in the popular TV serial Ramayan, has also taken a comfortable lead of 43712 votes.
The BJP has taken a massive lead in Kaziranga Lok Sabha seat as its candidate Kamakhya Prasad Tasa is ahead by 45740 votes.
On the other hand, INC contender and former Minister Pradyut Bordoloi is leading by 14476 votes against BJP's Suresh Borah in the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat.
Meanwhile, INC's Gaurav Gogoi is also ahead by 20887 votes against BJP's Topon Kumar Gogoi in the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat.
Furthermore, Sarbananda Sonowal has also taken a massive lead of 49648 in the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat against AJP's Lurin Jyoti Gogoi.
After the Indian Stock Market touched a record high on Monday ahead of the elections, the same saw a dip on Tuesday morning. Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 tanked at opening on Tuesday. Sensex plunged by 1,700 points while Nifty dipped below 22,800. Investors are said to have lost over Rs 10 Lakh Crores because of this plunge from the record-high closing on Monday.
It can be noted that such behaviour of the Sensex and Nifty is not uncommon during the poling and counting days and the same is expected to recover once the counting reveals a winning trend.
Meanwhile, some of the top gainers are Hindustan Unilever, Britannia, Hero Motor Corp and Apollo Hospitals while some of the top losers are Adani Ports, Adani Ent., Coal India and NTPC.
Union Minister and BJP candidate Smriti Irani is currently trailing by 9590 votes against Congress candidate Kishori Lal in the Amethi Lok Sabha seat.
The battle for the lower Assam seat of Barpeta is evenly poised as a neck-to-neck contest is unfolding over there.
Phani Bhushan Choudhury of the AGP has taken a lead by a margin of 7006 votes against Congress candidate Deep Bayan.
In an unexpected turn of event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trailing by 6223 votes in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat as of 9:30 AM.
Ajay Rai of the Indian Congress National is currently leading in this high-profile constituency.
Bijuli Kalita Medhi of the BJP is currently leading in the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat against Congress candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami as of 9:30 AM.
Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi has taken a lead in the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat as of 9 AM.
Suresh Borah, the BJP candidate of the Nagaon seat, is currently trailing as per early trends.
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Rakibul Hussain is also leading against AIUDF supremo Badruddin Ajmal in the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat.
This seat is expected to witness a close battle between the two titans of Assam.
Ajmal had earlier exuded confidence in his victory, asserting that he is optimistic about winning the seat for a record fourth term.
As the counting of votes is underway, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is leading in both the Lok Sabha seats that he is contesting in.
Rahul Gandhi is leading in the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh which happens to be the family bastion of the Gandhis.
He is also ahead in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala. Mr. Gandhi is the sitting MP of this seat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is contesting from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, has taken an early lead as of 8:30 AM.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also leading in the Gandhinagar Parliamentary constituency.
Indian National Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi took the early lead in the Jorhat Lok Sabha Constituency. The counting began at 8 AM on Tuesday for this constituency and Gaurav Gogoi took the early lead against Topon Kumar Gogoi of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Former Chief Minister of Assam and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal took the early lead in the Dibrugarh Constituency of Assam for the Bharatiya Janta Party. He took the lead against Lurinjyoti Gogoi of the Assam Jatiya Parishad.
Counting of votes for the Guwahati Lok Sabha Constituency began in the Maniran Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati at the stipulated time along with the rest of the country. Officials engaged for counting of votes arrived as early as 6 AM at the venue ahead of the process.