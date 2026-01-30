Low risk, high impact: How Khalistanis are soft-launching operations in Punjab

NEW DELHI: The waters in Punjab are being tested by the Khalistani elements once again, and this could be a sign of what is coming next. After provoking and planning attacks in India from abroad, these terror groups want to intensify operations after they realized that their movement is hardly gaining any traction in Punjab.

Soft attempts are being made to test the waters, and on January 26, a Khalistani flag incident was reported at the Golden Temple. An Intelligence Bureau official said that these attempts are aimed at provoking the state. The official, however, added that similar incidents would occur on a much smaller scale across Punjab.

Such operations are cost-effective, and the chances of getting caught are very low. The Khalistanis would try to pass these off as one-off incidents at first. They would then try and analyse what the youth feel about this, and if it does gain a bit of traction, then a recruitment drive would commence, officials say.

Both the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Punjab police have cracked down heavily on these elements. This explains why the Khalistan movement is unable to raise its ugly head in Punjab.

An Intelligence Bureau official said, apart from tight scrutiny, the other reason why operations have not scaled up is due to the lack of funds. While the ISI has pumped in funds through the sale of drugs, arms, and ammunition, money is also raised through legal aid under the garb of human rights.

The official said that a lot of corruption is taking place within the ranks. Many who are part of this movement abroad are corrupt and have siphoned off the money, instead of using it to revive the movement in India, the official added. Persons like Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), only give sermons and issue threats online. In reality, he lives a lavish lifestyle.

All these have contributed to the Khalistan movement not taking off in Punjab. Intelligence agencies, however, state that the security agencies must be on high alert when it comes to this soft push that these elements are making. (IANS)

Also Read: Khalistani & Bangladesh-based outfits may target Delhi: Sources