Madras High Court orders release of Udhayanidhi Stalin; no judicial remand

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu Police to release DMK MLA and Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin after questioning him in connection with a case over his alleged remarks linked to actress Trisha. The court also directed him to cooperate with the investigation whenever required.

The court heard Udhayanidhi's anticipatory bail plea after the Tamil Nadu government informed it that the police would not seek his judicial remand and would release him on station bail after questioning.

Earlier in the day, the Thanjavur (East) Police took Udhayanidhi into custody from his Chennai residence and questioned him in connection with an FIR registered over remarks made during a Cauvery protest meeting.

He has been booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and the Information Technology Act. After being taken into custody, Udhayanidhi denied making any derogatory remarks, alleging that edited clips of his speech had created a "fake narrative." He said he would contest the case through legal means.

The controversy arose after Udhayanidhi, responding to chants of "Trisha" during his speech, allegedly made a remark that drew criticism for being a double entendre. Following the incident, the women's wing of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) filed a police complaint, alleging that the remark targeted the actor. The DMK has denied the allegation, saying his comments were misrepresented and not directed at any individual. (ANI)

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