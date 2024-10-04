Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Jumps From Third Floor Of Mantralaya Over Tribal Quota Issue, Lands On Safety Net

MUMBAI: In a shocking turn of event, Nationalist Congress Party- Ajit Pawar faction MLA and Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly Narhari Zirwal jumped from the roof of Maharashtra's Mantralaya on Friday and landed on a safety net.
He allegedly jumped off from the third floor of the Mantralaya which happens to be the administrative headquarters of the Maharashtra Government in Mumbai.
The dramatic scenes were seen as a mark of protest against the reservation for the Dhangar community from the Scheduled Tribe quota, a move which is vehemently opposed by Zirwal.
Visuals emerging out from the incident shows the MLA along with three other people climbing back inside the building after they landed safely in the net from the third floor. Police personnel were also seen in the video footage.
MLAs from the tribal community of Maharashtra held a demonstration in the Mantralay on Friday in the midst of a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other ministers were also present in the meeting.
Notably, the Dhangar community in Maharashtra, which have reservations under the OBC category, are agitating in Pandharpur demading Scheduled Tribe reservation, claiming they are the Dhangad community already listed in the Constitution.
