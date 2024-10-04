Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Jumps From Third Floor Of Mantralaya Over Tribal Quota Issue, Lands On Safety Net

MUMBAI: In a shocking turn of event, Nationalist Congress Party- Ajit Pawar faction MLA and Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly Narhari Zirwal jumped from the roof of Maharashtra's Mantralaya on Friday and landed on a safety net.

He allegedly jumped off from the third floor of the Mantralaya which happens to be the administrative headquarters of the Maharashtra Government in Mumbai.

The dramatic scenes were seen as a mark of protest against the reservation for the Dhangar community from the Scheduled Tribe quota, a move which is vehemently opposed by Zirwal.