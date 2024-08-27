Maharashtra: Nursing Student Raped While Traveling Home in Autorickshaw

RATNAGIRI: A 20-year-old nursing student in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, has reportedly been raped in a second house of rage over the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The survivor, found injured, is currently undergoing treatment and medical observations.

The incident has triggered significant unrest in the nursing community at Ratnagiri. Townspeople and hospital staff have started creating blockades at several places on the streets to protest the crime, says India Today.

The officials have ensured swift response and arrest and have asked the agitators to keep calm.

News18 adds that the nursing student was on her return journey home from college, in an auto-rickshaw, when he offered her water laced with sedatives. With this, the driver carried her to a secluded place and allegedly raped her. She contacted her family immediately later.

Meanwhile, police are actively searching for the driver in that attack. The nursing student has been admitted to a hospital in the area. This incident came at a time when crimes of late have brought national outrage, with calls for justice and reform at an all-time high.

The doctor was at sleep at the seminar hall of the hospital when Sanjay Roy, the prime accused and who regularly came to the hospital, raped and eventually killed her.

Sanjay Roy, who recently took the lie-detector test, confessed to the crime. Reports said that just hours before he entered the hospital at 4.03 a.m., he had been drinking with a friend and had even molested another woman on the street. Roy and his friend had reportedly visited two red-light areas in Kolkata.

Roy had also sent messages to his girlfriend, from where he asked for her naked pictures. Through the psychological report, CBI concluded that Roy was an addict of pornographic content. This was found to have made him an entirely perverted man. One author described him as an animal with its instincts.