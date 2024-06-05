‘Maharashtra, UP, and West Bengal have done the biggest ‘khela’’: Sanjay Raut as INDIA bloc puts up spirited contest against NDA

Mumbai: As vote counting for the Lok Sabha polls progresses, trends reveal a strong performance by the INDIA bloc against the incumbent BJP-led NDA. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut remarked that Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal have orchestrated the most significant ‘Khela’ of the election.

“There is going to be a change in the country. We look at this positively. The exit polls, which were not giving us even 100 seats, are today saying that the government will be formed. The BJP will lose more seats by the evening, and they will fall below 240. Now they are calling on everyone to form the government. Maharashtra, UP, and West Bengal have done the biggest ‘khela’,” Raut said.

“The people of the country have given a farewell to Narendra Modi. The BJP has not got a majority in 2024,” he added.

He further pointed out that people have responded to the BJP, which has committed injustice by breaking the parties of Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray.

“Wherever Modi and Shah have done injustice, they have got the answer from there. Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray’s party was broken in Maharashtra. The people here have given their answer. If they try to form the government by breaking the people, the people will come out on the streets. We will win five seats in Mumbai by this evening,” Sanjay Raut added. Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) has won the Mumbai South Central seat and is leading in nine.

The Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) has won one seat.

Congress is currently leading in 12 seats while the BJP is leading in 11.

NCP (Sharad Pawar) is leading in seven seats while Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) is leading in six. Maha Vikas Aghadi members of Shiv Sena (UBT) contested in 21 constituencies, Congress in 17, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar) in 10 constituencies.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in nearly 300 seats, while the INDIA alliance is leading in 229 seats, as per data from the Election Commission of India. (ANI)

