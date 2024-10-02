‘Mahayuti alliance will form its government in Maharashtra’: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a detailed discussion with the party leaders and workers in Mumbai’s Dadar and claimed that the formation of a ‘Mahayuti’ government in Maharashtra is certain.

“While on one hand, the MVA alliance in Maharashtra is setting records of crossing all limits of appeasement, on the other hand, the NDA government of the state under the leadership of Modi ji is setting new records for the welfare of all sections. Today in the meeting in Dadar, Mumbai, the workers took a pledge to form ‘NDA government,” Shah posted on X.

The Union Home Minister, addressing the party workers, said that the BJP is not in power to rule but to work on ideology.

“The formation of a Mahayuti government in Maharashtra is certain. No one has the courage to stop Mahayuti from winning the elections in Maharashtra,” he added.

He further said that because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, respect and pride of Indians have increased all over the world.

On the occasion, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, and other leaders were also present.

Earlier on September 25, Amit Shah in Nashik held a detailed discussion with the party leaders and workers and said that only the NDA government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, can speed up the development of Maharashtra.

“The anti-Dalit, anti-farmer, and anti-women MVA alliance cannot do any good for Maharashtra. Only the NDA government under the guidance of Modi ji can speed up development by taking every section of the state along. Today I am feeling energised after interacting with the officials and senior workers of the North Maharashtra division in Nashik. Maharashtra BJP workers are going to form the NDA government in the state once again by going door-to-door,” Amit Shah posted on X.

Maharashtra legislative Assembly elections will be held in 288 constituencies. The Election Commission of India has yet to announce the dates for the election.

The upcoming Maharashtra election will see a contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising the UBT Shiv Sena, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, and the Maha Yuti Alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). (ANI)

