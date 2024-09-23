Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi congratulate India on historic gold medals at Chess Olympiad

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi congratulated the Indian men's and women's teams on winning historic gold medals at the 2024 Chess Olympiad in Budapest on Sunday.

“History made! Congratulations to Team India on securing their first-ever Gold Medal in the Open Section at the Chess Olympiad! Gukesh Dommaraju, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu, Pentala Harikrishna, and Srinath Narayanan - your exceptional skill, strategic brilliance, and unwavering dedication have earned India its rightful place on the podium," Kharge wrote on X.

“Your golden triumph has filled the nation's heart with pride! May your achievement inspire future generations of Indian chess players,” the veteran Congress leader added.

Led by the stellar performances of D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi, the Indian men's team secured the gold medal after a thrilling final round victory over Slovenia in Budapest.

The Indian squad showcased exceptional form throughout the competition, winning eight consecutive matches before being held to a draw by the defending champions Uzbekistan. However, they bounced back strongly, defeating the top-seeded USA in the penultimate round. They defeated Slovenia in their final encounter and second-placed China dropped points on two boards against the USA. (IANS)

Also Read: Three more people test negative for Nipah in Malappuram; 267 on contact list

Also Watch: