Mallikarjun Kharge Slams PM Modi over rising crimes against Dalits and Adivasis

New Delhi: Following the alleged suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rising crime against Dalit and Adivasi people.

In the wake of the recent incidents of a Dalit man beaten to death in Raebareli, for being mistaken for a thief and an attempt to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, Kharge launched an attack against the Centre, calling it a “dangerous manifestation” of the RSS-BJP’s “feudal mindset”. Sharing an X post, Kharge cited the data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and flagged a rise of 46 per cent in crimes against Dalits and a 91 per cent increase in the crimes against Adivasis between 2013 and 2023.

He wrote, “Narendra Modi ji, according to the NCRB report, between 2013 and 2023, there has been a 46 per cent increase in crimes against Dalits. Crimes against Adivasis have increased by 91 per cent.”

“Caste discrimination against an IPS officer in Haryana, the harassment of Hariom Valmiki, the attack on the CJI and the BJP mindset justifying it, and the atrocities against elderly Dalit woman Kamla Devi Raigar in Sawai Madhopur district of BJP-ruled Rajasthan... All these recent incidents are not just isolated events, but a dangerous manifestation of the RSS-BJP’s feudal mindset,” the Congress chief added.

Invoking the Constitutional principles of social justice and equality, he took a dig at PM Modi, claiming that the Prime Minister is ignoring these issues. (IANS)

