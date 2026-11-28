EC hearing on Trinamool’s name and symbol

KOLKATA: A crucial hearing was conducted at the headquarters of the Election Commission of India (ECI) office in New Delhi on Friday over the competing claims by two rival Trinamool Congress factions to the original party name "All India Trinamool Congress" and its electoral symbol, "Grass and Flower", where the original Mamata All India Trinamool Congress (MAITC) faction opposed an application from the rebel Democratic Trinamool Congress (DTC) faction, seeking permission to introduce a fresh affidavit containing several additional components.

At the hearing, the MAITC was represented by the Lok Sabha members, Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee, as well as the faction's Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien.

On the other hand, two legislators from West Bengal, namely Ritabrata Banerjee and Akhruzzamn, represented the DTC at the hearing.

At the end of the hearing, Kalyan Banerjee told media persons that the Mamata Banerjee-led faction strongly opposed the application from the rebel faction seeking permission to introduce a fresh affidavit containing several additional components.

"The case they are now attempting to establish through their written submissions is completely different from the case presented in their original petition.

In accordance with the Supreme Court's directions, they cannot introduce fresh documents beyond the prescribed period for filing counter-affidavits. Several documents and affidavits they submitted have not been disclosed to us. Neither the opposing faction nor the adjudicating authority can rely upon such undisclosed documents," he said. (IANS)