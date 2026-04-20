May Akshay Tritiya bring prosperity, good health to everyone’s life: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended warm greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya and wished for the happiness and well-being of all the citizens. Akshay Tritiya, often referred to as Akha Teej or Akti, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated on the third day (Tritiya) of the Shukla Paksha during the month of Vaishakha. The word ‘Akshay’ signifies something imperishable or never diminishing, representing eternal wealth, success, and good fortune. In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Heartfelt wishes to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya. This sacred festival inspires us to tread the path of virtuous deeds, charity, and service. May this occasion bring happiness, prosperity, and good health to everyone’s life. May all attain the eternal fruits, that is the earnest wish.” Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to social media and wished the countrymen on the auspicious occasion. (IANS)

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