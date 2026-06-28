MDMK exits DMK alliance; Vaiko announces support for TVK in by-elections, local body polls

CHENNAI: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko on Saturday announced that his party has decided to extend support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the upcoming by-elections and local body elections, after its General Council unanimously passed a resolution to exit the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance.

Addressing a press conference after the party’s 32nd General Council meeting in Chennai, Vaiko said, “In the assembly by-election and local body election, MDMK will support TVK.”

Vaiko said 1,466 members participated in the meeting and expressed overwhelming support for severing ties with the DMK.

“Today’s meeting is special compared to all the previous general council meetings. 1,466 members participated. Every member registered their views in today’s meeting. In the general council meeting, that MDMK should come out from the DMK alliance is what most members said. Unanimously in our general council meeting, we took the decision to get away from the DMK alliance,” Vaiko said.

He further alleged that the DMK indulged in political manoeuvring after the Assembly election results.

“We have never criticised Stalin or the DMK party, but after the election result, to form an AIADMK government, DMK indulged in politics,” he said.

Vaiko also noted that Sirkazhi MLA Senthil Selvan, who was invited to attend the meeting, informed the party that he had already joined the DMK.

“Kadayanallur assembly constituency MLA TM Rajendran didn’t participate in today’s meeting, but he gave a message that he still continues as MDMK, and he will serve as an MDMK MLA. He has also registered that he is not going to resign from our Party,” he added.

Speaking separately to reporters, Vaiko confirmed MDMK’s exit from the DMK-led alliance and reiterated support for TVK in the by-elections, while praising the party for being free of corruption.

“We are leaving the alliance headed by DMK. In the ensuing by-elections, we will extend our support to TVK. I appreciate their government. They have eradicated commission and corruption, the two evils of democracy. They are free from those allegations. I appreciate and congratulate the Chief Minister Vijay on this point,” he said. (ANI)

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