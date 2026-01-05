MEA calls for peace and stability as Venezuela developments raise concern

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday termed the recent developments in Venezuela “a matter of concern” and urged all concerned parties to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that the Embassy of India in Caracas is in contact with members of the Indian community and is providing all possible assistance. “Recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region,” it further read.

“The Embassy of India in Caracas is in contact with members of the Indian community and will continue to provide all possible assistance,” it added.

MEA’s statement comes after US Delta forces attacked an army base in Venezuela on Saturday, capping months of military buildup, and captured President Nicolas Maduro along with his wife, Cilia Flores. (IANS)

