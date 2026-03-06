New Delhi: In a swift rebuttal amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday categorically denied sensational reports alleging that Indian ports are serving as bases for US Navy operations targeting Iran.

The denial came via a pointed social media post from the MEA’s official FactCheck handle, underscoring India’s commitment to neutrality and factual diplomacy in a volatile global landscape.

The controversy erupted earlier in the day when One America News (OAN), a conservative US-based television network known for its provocative coverage, aired claims suggesting that Indian naval facilities, particularly in the western ports of Mumbai and Kochi, were being utilised by American warships for staging attacks on Iranian assets.

OAN’s segment, viewed by millions, cited anonymous “military sources” and speculated that this covert cooperation was part of a broader Indo-US strategic pivot against Tehran’s influence in the Persian Gulf.

The report quickly went viral on platforms like X and Telegram, fuelling speculation and drawing sharp reactions from netizens across South Asia and the Middle East.

Responding with uncharacteristic firmness, the MEA FactCheck account stated: “Claims being made on OAN, a US-based channel, that Indian ports are being used by the US Navy are fake and false. We caution you against such baseless and fabricated comments.”

This stance aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “multi-alignment” foreign policy, which balances ties with the US-India’s key defense partner — while nurturing relations with Iran, a vital energy supplier and Chabahar port collaborator.

As the US-Iran shadow war simmers — marked by recent drone strikes and cyber skirmishes — New Delhi’s clarification reinforces its role as a stabilising force.

The MEA urged the public to verify sources and report falsehoods, ending the post with a call for “responsible journalism in turbulent times”.

In the wake of the MEA’s firm rebuttal, India’s image as a non-aligned power broker, the swift fact-check also spotlights the need for enhanced media literacy campaigns domestically.

As disinformation campaigns proliferate, New Delhi’s proactive digital defenses could inspire similar efforts among Global South nations, fortifying collective resilience against any fake narrative. (IANS)

