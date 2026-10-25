Meta Sting Row: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge Warns of Suspicion

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday said the use of camera-equipped Meta smart glasses during meetings with senior ministers or the Chief Minister could raise doubts, stressing that visitors should follow protocol and respect the dignity of the office.

Reacting to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s statement that Meta smart glasses were used in an alleged sting operation targeting him and Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, Kharge said covert recordings and sting operations had become a concern.

A lot of people come and meet ministers. Quite naturally, CBI and IT are also being misused. Very clearly, I had mentioned earlier that they have now started doing these covert videos or sting operations he said.

Kharge said it was unethical for visitors meeting senior Cabinet ministers or the Chief Minister to wear camera-equipped glasses without regard for the concerns of those being recorded. (IANS)