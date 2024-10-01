MHA Releases Rs 5858.60 Cr to 14 Flood-Affected States

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released Rs 5858.60 crore to 14 flood-affected states as a central share from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and an advance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). This includes Rs 1492 crore to Maharashtra, Rs 1036 crore to Andhra Pradesh, Rs 716 crore to Assam, Rs 655.60 crore to Bihar, Rs 600 crore to Gujarat, Rs 189.20 crore to Himachal Pradesh, Rs 145.60 crore to Kerala, Rs 50 crore to Manipur, Rs 21.60 crore to Mizoram, Rs 19.20 crore to Nagaland, Rs 23.60 crore to Sikkim, Rs 416.80 crore to Telangana, Rs 25 crore to Tripura and Rs 468 crore to West Bengal, These states have been affected due to extremely heavy rainfall, floods and landslides during the south-west monsoon this year.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, the Modi government stands shoulder to shoulder with the states affected by natural calamities in mitigating the hardship faced by the people. Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) were sent to flood-affected States of Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Tripura, Nagaland, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Manipur for an on-the-spot assessment of the damages.

Further, IMCTs will be sent shortly to make an on-the-spot assessment of damage in the states of Bihar and West Bengal, which have also recently been affected by floods. After the assessment reports of IMCTs are received, additional financial assistance from NDRF will be approved for the disaster-affected states, as per the established procedure.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah more than Rs 14,958 crore has already been released to 21 states during this year. This includes Rs 9044.80 crore from SDRF to 21 States, Rs 4528.66 crore from NDRF to 15 States and Rs 1385.45 crore from State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 11 States.

In addition to financial assistance, the Central Government has also provided all logistic assistance, including deployment of requisite NDRF teams, Army teams and Air Force support to all the flood-affected States.