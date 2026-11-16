Minister Rajnath Singh calls for quality assurance in defence manufacturing

NEW DELHI: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday called for embedding quality at every stage of defence manufacturing, urging a shift from merely identifying defects to actively preventing them, while addressing the 36th Annual Conference on Non-Destructive Evaluation and Enabling Technologies and the 15th International Symposium on Non-Destructive Testing in Aerospace virtually.

Addressing the 36th Annual Conference, Singh said India had made significant progress in strengthening its indigenous defence ecosystem.

He cited the country's achievements in missile development, naval platforms, aerospace engineering, radar systems and space applications, which he said reflected the growing capabilities of Indian scientists, engineers, production agencies and industry partners. "India has made significant progress in strengthening its indigenous defence ecosystem. Our achievements in missile development, naval platforms, aerospace engineering, radar systems, and space applications reflect the growing capabilities of our scientists, engineers, production agencies, and industry partners," he said.

The Defence Minister described the commissioning of India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, designed and constructed in the country, as an important milestone. He also highlighted progress in indigenous missile technology and space systems as evidence of India's scientific and industrial capabilities. "The commissioning of India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, designed and constructed in India, marked an important milestone in this journey. Our progress in indigenous missile technology and space systems further demonstrates the strength of India's scientific and industrial capabilities," Singh said.

However, he said these achievements also placed greater responsibility on the country to maintain quality and reliability in defence manufacturing.

"These achievements are a matter of immense national pride. However, they also place a greater responsibility on us. As our defence system becomes increasingly sophisticated, we must ensure that every critical material, component, assembly and manufacturing process meets the highest standards of quality and reliability," he said.

Singh cautioned that hidden defects could affect the operational availability of defence equipment, increase maintenance requirements, reduce its service life and, in critical situations, jeopardise the success of a mission. (ANI)