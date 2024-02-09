Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal rejects ‘baseless allegations’ of Indian interference in Canadian elections

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday rejected what it termed were the “baseless allegations” of Indian interference in Canadian elections, adding that it is Canada, who is interfering in our internal affairs.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal while addressing the weekly press briefing on Thursday said that they have seen the media reports of the Canadian Commission inquiring into foreign interferences.

“We strongly reject such baseless allegations of Indian interference in Canadian elections, it is not govt of India’s policy to interfere in the democratic process of other countries, in fact, quite on the reverse it is Canada, which has been interfering in our internal affairs,” he said. Jaiswal further emphasised that India continues to call on Canada to take effective measures to address our core concerns.

“We have been raising this issue regularly with them, we continue to call on Canada to take effective measures to address our core concerns,” he stated. (ANI)

Also Read: 30 space missions planned from India in next 14 months

Also Watch: