Minor's rape and murder: Calcutta High Court orders victim's autopsy at Central hospital, judicial magistrate's presence

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court, at a specially convened hearing on Sunday on the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl at Jaynagar in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, directed that the autopsy of the body of the victim be conducted at a Central-run hospital in the state in presence of a judicial magistrate.

The single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, who heard the matter on an emergency basis following a direction of the Calcutta High Court's Chief Justice T. S. Sivagnanam, directed that the judicial inquest in the matter be conducted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Kalyani in Nadia district in presence of a judicial magistrate.

In case AIIMS Kalyani does not have the requisite infrastructure for carrying out the autopsy, Justice Ghosh directed that it should be conducted at the state-run College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, which is also located in the same district. However, he said that even if the autopsy is conducted at the state college, it should be done by any forensic medicine expert from AIIMS Kalyani and no one from the JNM would be allowed to be present during the time of the autopsy.

Besides, directing video recording of the entire autopsy process, Justice Ghosh said that the parents of the victims should be allowed to be present outside the autopsy room, and if they desire, they will have to be provided a copy of the video recording of the autopsy.

Meanwhile, state BJP Secretary Priyanka Tibrewal on Sunday wrote a letter to NCPCR's National Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, seeking the commission's intervention in the matter.

In her letter, Tibrewal has also emphasized that the engagement of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is imperative to guarantee a scrupulously impartial and exhaustive inquiry into this egregious crime. (IANS)

Also Read: RG Kar horror: Calcutta High Court gives nod to intellectuals’ protest march

Also Watch: