Mirwaiz Umar Farooq urges Pakistan, PoK authorities to hold dialogue with JAAC to end unrest and protect Kashmiri rights

Srinagar: Senior religious leader and chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday expressed concern over the continuing unrest and reported loss of lives in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), urging dialogue to restore peace.

Addressing the Friday congregation at Srinagar’s Jama Masjid, Mirwaiz said reports indicated that dozens of people had been killed during the past month and a half. He called for a prompt, impartial and transparent investigation into the violence and offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, while praying for the recovery of the injured.

Referring to recent events in Rawalakot, he said the people of Jammu and Kashmir should remain at the centre of decisions affecting their future, regardless of political claims made by governments on either side of the Line of Control (LoC). He stressed that Kashmiris remain connected through history, culture and family ties despite the division.

Mirwaiz appealed to the Government of Pakistan and the local administration across the LoC to engage in meaningful dialogue with the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and other stakeholders. He said lasting peace could only be achieved through dialogue, constitutional fairness and respect for people’s rights.

He also urged that the constitutional rights of nearly three million Kashmiri refugees and migrants in Pakistan should be protected and not become a political issue. Calling for an inclusive approach, Mirwaiz said the struggle for justice and political rights must embrace all Kashmiris across regions, communities and the diaspora, while urging leaders to choose dialogue over confrontation and peace over violence. (IANS)

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