Mithun Chakraborty to Be Awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced today that actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty will be honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

In a post on X, the minister mentioned that Mithun Chakraborty will receive the award at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on October 8. He praised the actor, saying his impressive career in cinema continues to inspire generations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mithun Chakraborty today for receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, recognizing his exceptional contributions to Indian cinema. He praised the actor as a cultural icon, admired by many generations for his diverse performances.

Taking to X, he wrote, “Delighted that Shri Mithun Chakraborty Ji has been conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, recognizing his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema. He is a cultural icon, admired across generations for his versatile performances. Congratulations and best wishes to him.”

Mithun Chakraborty started his Bollywood career with the film “Mrigayaa” (1976), directed by Mrinal Sen, for which he won the National Film Award for Best Actor. He became widely recognized after starring in the lead role of the 1982 hit film “Disco Dancer”.

His performance in the 1990 movie “Agneepath” also received critical acclaim. Additionally, he frequently serves as a judge on various reality shows.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is the highest honor in Indian cinema, given annually at the National Film Awards by the Directorate of Film Festivals. Mithun Chakraborty will be the 54th recipient of this award, which was established in 1969 to honor Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema, who directed India’s first feature film “Raja Harishchandra” in 1913.

So far, 53 people have received this award, including notable figures like Prithviraj Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Raj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, BR Chopra, and Yash Chopra. In 2021, the award was presented to actress Waheeda Rehman.