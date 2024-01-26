Mobile network consumer database of 750 mn Indians up for sale: Researchers

New Delhi: A mobile network database containing sensitive details belonging to a staggering 750 million Indians have been put up for sale on Dark Web by threat actors, cyber-security researchers said on Thursday. Researchers at cybersecurity firm CloudSEK found that CYBO CREW affiliates CyboDevil and UNIT8200 have recently advertised a massive “Indian Mobile Network Consumer Database” for sale. It includes critical information like names, mobile numbers, addresses and Aadhaar details.

The sheer size of this dataset, totalling 1.8 terabytes, presents an alarming threat to security. According to the threat actor, this extensive dataset allegedly encompasses a staggering 85 per cent of the Indian population, making it one of the largest breaches of its kind. (IANS)

